Footballer slumps, dies in Kogi

A young footballer, Segun Idowu with Barnet FC, Lokoja, Kogi State, has slumped on the pitch following a collision with his team mate and died afterwards.

The incident occured on Friday during a match in the on-going Kogi FA Chairman’s Cup at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja.

A statement from the Kogi State Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Suleiman Isah Umar, described the untimely death of the young lad as shocking and painful to the football family in Kogi.

He said the entire Kogi State Football Association was on Friday thrown into mourning following the death of the promising footballer.

”We were shocked this morning when we received with a heavy heart the news that Segun, a footballer with Barnet FC, Lokoja who slumped and fell on the field after a collision with his team mate has passed away.

“We were on the field when the collision happened. He was revived and quickly rushed to the hospital. Report coming out of the hospital said he was doing fine and we kept praying all along that God Almighty intervene; only to get the sad news that he has given up the ghost,” said Umar.

Umar added that “The entire football family in Lokoja is absolutely sad by the passing away of the promising talent. It was a simple case of collision on the field, but unfortunately Segun has to pass through that path to return to his creator.

“God will repose his soul and comfort his immediate and extended family during this trying period; and we pray not to witness such moment again.”