Footballer slumps, dies during tournament’s final

A 29-year-old footballer, Clement Adewale Adeyemi Oluyide, on Thursday evening slumped and died during the final match of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke memorial tournament in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The tournament was organised by the member of House of Representatives representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, and Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun State, Honorable Bamidele Salaam.

It was organised in memory of the late first executive governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, the elder brother of the incumbent governor, Senator Nurudeen, Ademola Jackson Adeleke.

The deceased who clocked 29 the same day the final was played was said to have celebrated his birthday with his friends earlier in the day.

However, Oluyide lost his life during the final of the football competition at Ataoja School of Science football pitch between Heritage Football Club, Ilesa West local government and Ejigbo local government.