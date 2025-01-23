✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Food Security: ‘Over 60 percent of our land is degraded’

nazmujo
Reverend Father (Prof) Godfrey Nzamujo, founder & Director General, Songhai Farms, Benin Republic, has said one of the challenges militating against food production in Nigeria is because 60-70 percent of the land is degraded.

Speaking at the 22nd Daily Trust Annual Dialogue, Nzamujo said at Songhai Farms efforts are on to tackle the menace.

He said Agriculture could be a weapon of Mass production, adding that people from Europe and across the world have visited his farm to study the model which is being used to run the place.

Nzamujo said everything used at the farm is sourced within, charging farmers to take advantage of the ample opportunities provided by nature.

 

