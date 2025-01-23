Food security is Nigerians’ fundamental right, not a privilege –Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has said that food security is a fundamental right of citizens and not a privilege.

Abbas said this in Abuja while delivering his keynote remarks as the Guest of Honour at the 22nd Annual Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme: “Food Security: Availability or Affordability?”

He assured Nigerians of the National Assembly’s unwavering commitment to enacting legislation that will boost agricultural production and ensure food security nationwide.

The Speaker, who was represented by the House Committee Chairman on Nutrition and Food Security, Dike John Okafor, said the National Assembly was committed to a comprehensive allocation for nutrition and food security programmes in the country.

He lamented that Nigeria faced high rates of malnutrition, particularly among the children, with a significant proportion of them suffering from stunted growth and micronutrient deficiencies.

“We have committed to enacting policies that support farmers with subsidies, access to credit, and modern farming techniques and inputs. We also aim to develop legislation that promotes digital innovation, data protection, and e-commerce, while enhancing Nigeria’s export potential and reducing dependency through unnecessary imports,” he said.

Abbas, while emphasising the need for collective efforts to address food insecurity, called on the young people especially, to take the lead in driving the vision to address food insecurity by actively engaging in agriculture.

“I believe that we must collectively strive to enhance agricultural production, lower costs, and build the infrastructure needed for the agricultural and allied sectors to thrive. I do not believe that food security is a privilege. It is a fundamental right. No citizen of our dear country should go to bed hungry because of the contest between availability and affordability.

“With the right focus, which is now being driven by the renewed hope programme and keenly supported by our legislative agenda, I firmly believe that food insecurity in Nigeria will become history. We are not far from achieving this.

“I therefore expect that the robust discussion here today will enrich us with actionable points that will help our resolve to collectively address the issue of food insecurity in our country. For us in the House of Representatives, we are ready to partner with the media on any legislation that may arise from this dialogue to ensure food security in Nigeria,” he said.