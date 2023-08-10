Food security: Flour mills donates seed testing lab to NASC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration is poised to address all the obstacles militating against stable electricity supply...

The Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), on Thursday, donated a seed testing molecular diagnostic laboratory facility worth N20m to the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC).

Speaking during the launch of the laboratory, the executive secretary of the FMAN, Alhaji Olalekan Saliu, said that FMAN cherishes its partnership and collaboration with the NASC for the milestone achievement.

“This is as we look forward to furthering engagements with the NASC in its quest to bring more viable and vibrant seed culture to Nigeria,” Saliu said.

While congratulating NASC, he said that the FMAN will continue to collaborate with other key players within the Wheat Value Chain.

Saliu said, “It is our hope that the achievement of increased wheat production in Nigeria would be accomplished through the sustained cooperation and collaboration of all major stakeholders.

“We are not disappointing the farmers, and they are very happy with us. They have the benefits of a guaranteed market, and when you have a guaranteed market, you are happy. We would pay a reasonable price.”

He called on the federal government to revive all the dams that are not functioning and also to rehabilitate all the dams that have broken down, as the private sector cannot do it alone, as they have a very little role to play.

He said, “Must have sufficient irrigated land, and this is where the government comes in. The private sector has a very little role to play. The major infrastructure which is required to provide irrigation is water dams.

“Provision of water pumps for farmers, by supporting them with the little we have. When we talk about the sufficiency of irrigated land, we have to talk about the sufficiency of quality seeds, and the question now is, do we have it available in Nigeria?”

In his welcome remarks, the council acting Director General, Ishiak Khalid, said the NASC pledges to continue to use this equipment for the good of our smallholder farmers in our pursuit for food and nutritional security.

He commended the FMAN for continuously supporting the NASC to ensure the availability of good quality planting materials for food and industrial purposes.

“Their work around the wheat value chain, supporting the NASC to ensure the availability of high-quality certified seeds for its wheat out growers is noted and commendable,” he said.

