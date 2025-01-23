Food Security: Chinese Responsible For 95% Of Tomato Paste In Nigeria – Co-Founder, Tomato Jos

Mrs Mira Mehta, the CEO and Co-Founder of Tomato Jos, has said that Chinese expatriates are responsible for 95% of the tomato paste produced in Nigeria.

Mehta, an experienced executive in the agribusiness and consumer packaged goods sector of the economy, disclosed this as a guest speaker at the 22nd Daily Trust Annual Dialogue.

According to her, most Nigerian farmers are not competitive because of lack of government support.

She added that food manufacturers struggle to grow food in the country which has resulted in high cost of produce.

Mehta whose company is based in Kaduna, said the country imports over 30% of food spend which has negatively impacted production.

“This is huge because to bring in food to fill the deficit, we have to import with dollars and considering the exchange rate, food prices will be high.

She said Nigerians spend more on food leaving than with little to use for health, education and other issues.