Food inflation can’t be addressed by destroying domestic agric, El-Rufai tells FG

A former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, has commented on some of the policies of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said although he is in support of some of the policies of the Tinubu-led government, their sequencing is wrong and the quality of the people implementing the reforms are not up to par.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV, El-Rufa’i, however faulted some of the policies, particularly on agriculture, warning that importation could not address food inflation but impoverish farmers and destroy domestic agriculture.

He said, “I don’t want to pass any judgement or make any opinion about the government because anything I say can be interpreted as a criticism.

“I support some of the policies. Most of the economic policies are the right orthodox policies, but the sequencing is wrong, the quality of the people implementing the reforms leaves much to be desired.

“And I think that some of the reforms are just wrong. You don’t address food inflation by destroying domestic agriculture through importation, for instance. Food prices may be going down, but farmers are being impoverished because they are being made to compete with subsidised agricultural products from Europe and other countries.

“So, I have issues with many of them, and I’m in touch with many senior officials of the administration, and I give them my opinion privately. But I don’t want to go beyond that.”