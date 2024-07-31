Food dealer: I won’t allow hunger protesters use my goods as experiment

A food seller in Kano has shut down and moved items out of his store to avoid mob attack during the nationwide protest scheduled to…

A food seller in Kano has shut down and moved items out of his store to avoid mob attack during the nationwide protest scheduled to being on August 1, 2024.

Citing hardship and rising cost of living, some Nigerians, especially the youths, have vowed to hit the streets in protest.

The Federal and state governments have made several efforts to pacify aggrieved Nigerians but the orgamisers have vowed that there is no going back.

Daily Trust went round Kano to speak with some persons on how they were preparing for the protest.

Ahmed Musa, a food vendor in Rijiyar Zaki area, said he would not open his shop due to fear of attacks.

“This protest is about hunger, and I sell food items. What do you think will happen if these protesters get their hands on my goods?” he asked.

He added that besides not opening his shop, he has moved most of his goods to another location to avoid hoodlums attacking his shop during the protest.

A commercial tricycle rider who operates within the metropolis said he would not operate during the protest.

“I’m not joining to the protest, and nothing will make me go to work tomorrow because I don’t know what will happen. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

“I can work as a carpenter, so if I get any work, I’ll go out, but I won’t be on the main roads.”

Shafiu Abubakar Sulaiman, a trader who sells eggs, said he would open his shop because it is located within his neighborhood.

“I’m a trader, I sell eggs, so I’ll open my shop because I’m in the neighborhood, but I won’t go anywhere,” Shafiu said.

Fatima Muhammad, a student at Bayero University Kano, (BUK) who lives in the Gyadi-Gyadi area, said she has put her mind off school because she doesn’t know if she would be able to get there as a result of the situation.

Earlier while addressing business leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders at Government House, Kano, Governor Abba Yusuf warned trouble makers to steer clear off the state.

He said the government would not entertain any form of violence during the planned protests.

The governor emphasized that, “protests will not take us anywhere. I urge those who wish to exercise their right to protest to refrain from engaging in any behavior that could be exploited by agents of destruction.

“We have received credible intelligence that certain disgruntled individuals are recruiting thugs to incite trouble in the state.

“I assure you that the government will not tolerate such actions. Instead, I extend an invitation to those who wish to demonstrate to come to the Government House, where I will be happy to listen to their grievances and engage in constructive dialogue.”