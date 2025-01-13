FOMWAN To Kaduna Deputy Gov: You Are A Role Model

The Federation of Muslim Women Associations In Nigeria(FOMWAN) has described the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, as a role model for women in the country.

Amira Nafisa Isa Musa, the leader of Kaduna State Chapter, made this known when the Association paid a courtesy call on Dr Balarabe at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The Amira commended the Deputy Governor’s continued support to the Association both as a leader and member of FOMWAN, adding that she is dedicated to addressing gender issues.

SPONSOR AD

She said that FOMWAN was in Government House to seek guidance and support from Kaduna State Government for a successful National Conference and 40th anniversary which comes up in Kaduna in August.

Amira Nafisa noted that the presence of Governor Uba Sani and the Deputy Governor, as well as other senior Government officials would add prestige to the National Conference.

Amira Nafisa who was accompanied by the National Organising Chair, Professor Hadiza Tukur and other officials, said FOMWAN focuses on women’s and children’s issues and development.

Responding, Dr. Balarabe expressed her readiness to offer support throughout preparations for the conference, just as she provided strategic advice and valuable suggestions during the meeting.