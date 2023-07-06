FOLLOW US: Daily Trust Live on Threads

daily_trust is the handle of your favorite newspaper, Daily Trust, on Threads, the fast growing app Meta launched on Thursday. Meta billionaire founder and chief…

Meta billionaire founder and chief executive officer, Mark Zuckerberg, launched Threads to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter.

The new app gained over 10 million sign-ups in the first seven hours of launch.

Threads is a “text-based conversation app” that is widely seen as an alternative to Twitter. Like Twitter, the application allows users to write and share real-time text updates among groups of followers, who can like and reply to them and share them with their own followers.

The app lets users port over their existing follower lists and account names from Instagram, Meta’s photo and video-sharing app that counts major brands, celebrities and creators among its more than 2 billion users.

According to Meta, it’s aiming to roll out Threads in more than 100 countries.

The 27-nation European Union (EU) was not included in the July 6 launch because of regulatory concerns over data sharing between Threads and Instagram.

Authorities in the bloc are expected to give more guidance in September.

