FMDQ: Quoted commercial paper hits N826.7bn

The total outstanding value of quoted commercial papers (CPs) on the FMDQ Exchange increased month-on-month (MoM) by 4.85 percent (N38 billion) to N826.7bn. This was…

The total outstanding value of quoted commercial papers (CPs) on the FMDQ Exchange increased month-on-month (MoM) by 4.85 percent (N38 billion) to N826.7bn.

This was contained in the FMDQ Exchange financial markets monthly report for June 2023.

The report noted that the total value of commercial papers (CPs) quoted on FMDQ Exchange in June 2023 was N52.13billion, representing a MoM decrease of 68.17percent (N111.64billion) from the value of CPs quoted in May 2023.

Quoted CPs were issued by institutions from various sectors including Financial Services (12), Manufacturing (3), Agriculture (2), Real Estate (2), and Commodities Trading (2).

The report also noted that the total value of corporate bonds listed on FMDQ Exchange in June 2023 was N17.50 bn representing a 43.55 percent (N13.50bn) MoM decrease from May 2023 listings.

The corporate bond listings emanated solely from a single issuer in the Construction sector. As a result, the total outstanding value for corporate bonds increased MoM by 0.82 percent (N13.35 bn) to N1.650trillion in the review month.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...