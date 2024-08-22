FMC Wase begins surgical operations

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Wase, Plateau State, has officially commenced surgical operations, marking a significant milestone for the local community. Residents have praised the…

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Wase, Plateau State, has officially commenced surgical operations, marking a significant milestone for the local community.

Residents have praised the new facility, noting that the availability of surgical services will greatly enhance healthcare delivery in the region. The centre’s opening is seen as a much-needed boost for healthcare access, both for locals and people from surrounding areas.

Patients and their relatives have expressed gratitude to Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase for facilitating the establishment of the FMC, saying the centre has addressed a long-standing gap in quality healthcare services.

Maimuna Mohammad, who brought her sick child to the FMC, shared her relief at not having to travel far for medical care.

“My child had been crying all night, and I had to borrow money to travel to Bauchi. When I learned that the hospital in Wase had started services, I rushed there. I was overwhelmed with emotion when I saw the doctors and my child began recovering,” Mohammad said.

Similarly, 35-year-old Musa Shehu, who had been registered with a hospital in Jos, expressed his satisfaction with the new facility.

“I couldn’t afford private hospitals and was eagerly waiting for this day. I’m thrilled that we now have doctors available locally,” Shehu said.

Our correspondent observed that doctors, nurses and laboratory scientists at the FMC were actively attending to a large number of patients, reflecting the high demand for medical services in the area.