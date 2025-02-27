FMBN plans N500bn recapitalisation in 2025

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) says it is hopeful that its recapitalization plan of N500 billion will come to fruition in this year, 2025.
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FMBN, Shehu Usman Osidi, made the disclosure in Abuja on Wednesday at a press conference to mark his one year in Office.
He noted that in the last one year, the management of the bank prioritised affordable mortgage finance for homeownership, and had sought and obtained CBN’s approval for the commencement of non-interest mortgage loans for the teeming segments of Nigerians
Osidi said, “In 2025, management intends to seek the cooperation of stakeholders as directed by FEC for necessary action towards attaining the recapitalisation target of the bank to the tune of the minimum of N500 billion because it is critical and central to the effective delivery of our mandate.”
On other plans for the year 2025, he said “As part of our top priorities this year, we intend that the efforts for the review of the NHF Act will intensify towards achieving a robust legal framework to enhance the capacity of the bank to meet its mandate of affordable housing financing and provision of sustainable liquidity for the housing sector in Nigeria.
“The bank has concluded engagement with stakeholders on the draft bills and will now forward the same to our supervising ministry for concurrence and support.
“Also, we hope for a full automation of FMBN operations, to ensure receipt of alerts by contributors amongst other operations. In the course of 2025, we will be obtaining approval for the outstanding FMBN Annual Statements of Accounts and bring the bank up to date,” he stated.
Speaking further, the MD stated that the launching of new products to drive financial inclusion and homeownership including rent assistance, non-interest mortgage, NFH Diaspora Mortgage, among others, will help in driving its mandate to deliver affordable mortgage to Nigerians both at home and abroad.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.