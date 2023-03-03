Flying Eagles subdue stubborn Uganda to book World Cup ticket

Seven-time African champions, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria yesterday reached the semi-finals of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after a hard-fought win over…

The Nigerian side defeated the Ugandan Hippos by a fortunate own goal scored by Ibrahim Juma as Ladan Bosso’s men booked a ticket to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso captained the Flying Eagles in the absence of suspended Daniel Bameyi providing another assured performance for the seven-time champions.

He had to make a reaction save as early as the 10th minute to stop a bullet header from a corner kick.

Both teams continued to look for chances, with Nigeria’s Ibrahim Muhammad and Haliru Sarki probing deep but being undone in the last quarter by wayward passes and poor ball-holding.

However, on the dot of half hour, Ibrahim Muhammad, who scored one of the goals that sank Mozambique on the final day of Group A attrition, latched onto a long ball from the defence, controlled well and fired. His effort saw the ball hit the upright, and in his confusion, defender Ibrahim Juma helped the ball into his own net for the only goal of the match.

In the first four minutes after the restart, Muhammad should have made it two to give Nigeria a cruise, but he put too much force behind his move and shot.

On the hour mark and seven minutes after, Aniagboso saved point-blank efforts that sustained Nigeria’s lead, and in the 80th minute, Samson Lawal spun the ball away from goal from a 22-yard free-kick.

The Flying Eagles will take on the winner of the clash between Congo and Tunisia, happening today at the Cairo International Stadium.