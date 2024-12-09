Flybird airline speaks on Abuja-Accra bound plane mishap

Following an incident involving its aircraft operating a flight from Abuja to Accra, Ghana, Flybird Aircraft Management Services limited (AMSL) says it is cooperating with authorities to unravel the cause of the incident.

Recall that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) had said on Sunday that it had commenced an investigation into a serious incident involving a Fly Bird HS 125 aircraft with registration number 5N-KAL.

It was learnt that the aircraft lost its two engines in the course of the flight and decided to return to Abuja.

NSIB stated that preliminary information indicated that the aircraft, with four persons on board (three crew members and one passenger), was climbing through flight level 240 en route to flight level 280 when the crew reported an engine number 2 indication issue.

The airline in a statement confirmed the incident, saying in accordance with safety protocols and as a precautionary measure, the aircraft safely executed a return to the point of departure.

It said, “We want to inform the public that all persons on board including three crew members and a passenger are safe and unharmed.

“We are currently working in close collaboration with relevant aviation authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ascertain the root cause of the incident.

“As a responsible and responsive organisation, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our top priority.

“As a Nigerian company operating globally, we are proud of the progress we’ve made. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to our professional and committed crew members, who successfully landed the aircraft safely despite the mishap.

“As a licensed Air Operator by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Flybird has earned a stellar reputation for its unwavering dedication to excellence.

“As we cooperate with relevant authorities to unravel the root cause of this incident, we remain committed to practicing and advocating for safety within the aviation industry.”