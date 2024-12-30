Florence Chikezie Pivots to Empowering Entrepreneurs Globally with the Entrepreneurs Success Blueprint Program

ReDahlia’s flagship program now offers a transformational path for aspiring and established business owners.

It started as a dream. Florence Chikezie, a driven entrepreneur, set out to create businesses that would empower others to achieve theirs. From her first venture, ReDahlia.com, to founding Entrepreneurs.ng, Florence has dedicated her life to fostering sustainable entrepreneurship and reducing unemployment.

Today, she celebrates the culmination of years of experience, feedback, and innovation with the launch of the Entrepreneurs Success Blueprint Program (ESBP)—a transformational initiative that bridges the gap between business dreams and tangible results.

This program is not just a course. It’s a call to action for aspiring entrepreneurs, professionals looking to pivot, and established business owners ready to scale.

The Entrepreneurs Success Blueprint Program is Florence’s way of solving real challenges for entrepreneurs: the lack of proper business education, actionable steps, and accountability.

How Florence Chikezie’s Personal Journey Inspired a Larger Mission

Florence’s journey into entrepreneurship was not a straightforward one. Armed with a Master’s degree in International Business from Hult International Business School and extensive global experience, Florence found herself drawn to the gaps in Nigeria’s business ecosystem.

She realized that countless people had dreams of entrepreneurship but lacked the tools and knowledge to make them a reality.

This observation led her to create Entrepreneurs.ng, a platform providing invaluable resources and support to business owners. As Entrepreneurs.ng grew to reach over one million entrepreneurs annually, Florence discovered a deeper issue: businesses were failing—not because of lack of funding, but because entrepreneurs didn’t understand how to run sustainable enterprises.

“That’s when the idea of a structured program came to life,” says Florence. “I knew I wanted to do more than just provide resources. I wanted to create a community, a system, and a support network where people could not only learn but execute and thrive.”

This mission birthed the Entrepreneurs Success Blueprint Program, a step-by-step business coaching initiative that equips participants with the skills to build, structure, and grow their businesses.

Entrepreneurs Success Blueprint Program Empower Entrepreneurs to Take Action

The Entrepreneurs Success Blueprint Program is not just about learning—it’s about execution. “Too many programs focus on theories that leave entrepreneurs more overwhelmed than empowered,” Florence explains. “This program is about daily execution. Learn today. Implement immediately.”

Participants can expect a structured approach to launching, structuring, and scaling businesses. With a curriculum designed to cover everything from market research and value proposition to financial management and automation, the program is the blueprint for success.

The program offers three tailored packages:

Standard Package: A foundational option providing access to the full program and live group coaching sessions. Professional Package: Includes personalized one-on-one consultations with Florence herself and a tailored action plan to guide individual business goals. Comprehensive Package: Perfect for entrepreneurs looking to set up a business from scratch, this package offers a complete business setup service, including branding, domain setup, and administrative tools.

Florence Chikezie Is Driving Economic Impact Through Entrepreneurship

Florence and her team are not just building businesses—they are building an economy. By equipping entrepreneurs with the tools to succeed, the program contributes to job creation, poverty reduction, and economic empowerment, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The testimonials speak for themselves. James Ebhomen, a participant, recalls how the program transformed his supermarket business:

“I didn’t just gain knowledge; I gained confidence. Florence and her team created a family where we all learned, supported, and grew together. Today, my business is thriving, and I have a community of entrepreneurs who inspire me every day.”

The Entrepreneurs Success Blueprint Program has already supported thousands of entrepreneurs, from young professionals to seasoned business owners.

Whether participants aim to start from scratch, pivot, or scale, the program provides the actionable steps, tools, and accountability needed to succeed.

About Florence Chikezie

Florence Chikezie is a visionary entrepreneur, an internationally trained expert in entrepreneurship development, and a proud member of the Forbes Coaches Council, where she shares her insights and expertise to mentor entrepreneurs globally.

She is the recipient of the prestigious Eloy’s Young Entrepreneur Award for 2019, a recognition of her impact and contributions to entrepreneurship in Africa.

As the founder of ReDahlia Workspaces, Entrepreneurs.ng, Complify, and the ReDahlia Business Academy, Florence has worked with thousands of entrepreneurs at various stages of their journey, providing them with the tools, resources, and mentorship needed to succeed.

She is a nationally certified Business Development Service Provider with SMEDAN and an MSME trainer recognized by GIZ. Her extensive work includes coaching aspiring entrepreneurs through the Mastercard Transform Nigerian Youth Program, Google’s Hustlers Academy, and participating as a judge at Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition by the Jack Ma Foundation.

Through her work at Entrepreneurs.ng—a platform that reaches over a million entrepreneurs annually—Florence continues to empower business owners with actionable insights and resources, reducing unemployment and fostering sustainable economic development.

Enrollment Open for February 2025 Cohort

The next cohort of the Entrepreneurs Success Blueprint Program begins on February 3, 2025. Florence invites aspiring and existing entrepreneurs to take this transformative journey.

“This program is for you if you’re ready to stop guessing and start building a business the right way. Let us teach you how to execute, grow, and make an impact,” says Florence.

For more information about the program, visit Entrepreneurs.ng or contact us via WhatsApp at +234 080 3887 4148.

Take action today. Build the business you’ve always dreamed of.