Floods destroyed over 200 houses in Kaduna –SEMA 

The Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Usman Hayatu-Mazadu, says over 200 houses in Zaria and Sabon-Gari LGAs have been destroyed by recent floods in the state.

Despite flood predictions and warnings, some residents refused to relocate, resulting in significant damage, Dr. Hayatu-Mazadu, said while addressing newsmen in the state.

He stated that the state government had taken measures to mitigate the impact of the flood, including desilting drainage systems and conducting sensitization campaigns.

He appealed to residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate immediately.