✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Floods destroyed over 200 houses in Kaduna –SEMA 

The Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Usman Hayatu-Mazadu, says over 200 houses in Zaria and Sabon-Gari LGAs have been destroyed…

flood
FILE PHOTO: Flood
    By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba
The Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Usman Hayatu-Mazadu, says over 200 houses in Zaria and Sabon-Gari LGAs have been destroyed by recent floods in the state.
Despite flood predictions and warnings, some residents refused to relocate, resulting in significant damage, Dr. Hayatu-Mazadu, said while addressing newsmen in the state.
He stated that the state government had taken measures to mitigate the impact of the flood, including desilting drainage systems and conducting sensitization campaigns.
He appealed to residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate immediately.

“I am here today to address the recent devastating flood that affected Sabon-Gari and Zaria Local Government Areas on Monday. Despite our efforts to mitigate the impact, the flood has caused significant damage, with over 200 houses destroyed.

“As you may recall, we received predictions from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) three months ago, and we took proactive measures to prepare for the flood.

“Our assessment identified three key issues: inadequate drainage systems, the dumping of refuse, and structures erected within waterways. We presented our findings to the governor, who directed stakeholders to embark on a statewide desilting of old drainage systems,” he said.

He further urged residents, particularly farmers, to take advantage of alternative land provided by the state government for farming and to relocate to urban centres.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: To earn ₦11 million naira Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated, acquire REGULAR Domains for $24 and resell it for $1000, do this many times over in one month


Click here to start.
More Stories