Floods destroyed over 200 houses in Kaduna –SEMA 

“I am here today to address the recent devastating flood that affected Sabon-Gari and Zaria Local Government Areas on Monday. Despite our efforts to mitigate the impact, the flood has caused significant damage, with over 200 houses destroyed.
“As you may recall, we received predictions from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) three months ago, and we took proactive measures to prepare for the flood.
“Our assessment identified three key issues: inadequate drainage systems, the dumping of refuse, and structures erected within waterways. We presented our findings to the governor, who directed stakeholders to embark on a statewide desilting of old drainage systems,” he said.
He further urged residents, particularly farmers, to take advantage of alternative land provided by the state government for farming and to relocate to urban centres.