Floods destroyed over 13,000 houses, displaced 52,000 in Adamawa –Fintiri

The Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri says floods destroyed over 10,722 hectares of farmland, affected 52,000 people, and damaged 13,944 houses in the state.

The governor revealed this during a meeting with a Swiss delegation in his office in the Government House, Yola, where he acknowledged Switzerland’s contributions to supporting affected victims of insurgency and displacement through organisations like CRC, FAO, and UN Migration.

The flood has caused significant damage to infrastructure, including 14 bridges and seven culverts, disrupting transportation and communication, as well as straining the education and health systems.

Governor Fintiri emphasised the need for collaboration in flood risk assessment, disaster management, and capacity-building programs for local communities.

He called for pilot projects and innovative flood prevention solutions, alongside exploring funding sources to support the initiatives.

The governor also outlined the state government’s priorities in flood prevention, which include strengthening early warning systems and proactive responses.

Earlier, the Deputy Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Siamak Rouhani, acknowledged the recurring havoc caused by floods in Adamawa and expressed his country’s willingness to provide technical support to mitigate the disaster.