Floods destroy 210 houses, farmlands in Bauchi

Floods have destroyed over 210 houses and damaged thousands of hectares of farmlands worth millions of naira in four local government areas of Bauchi State.

Dr Umar Gabarin, the coordinator of Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said the floods affected almost every part of the state, with Cheledi in Kirfi LGA, Magama Gumau in Toro LGA, Kari in Darazo LGA, and Zindi in Misau LGA being the worst hit.

He noted that many people ignored the warnings from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The agency had provided specific locations and times for heavy rain projections but which were disregarded, leading to the current disaster.

The flood disaster has rendered many people homeless and destroyed farmlands.

Dr Gabarin advised those living in riverine areas to move to safer places as the peak of the rainy season approaches.

Nine local government areas in the state, including Itas Gadau, Jama’are, Ganjuwa, Shira, Zaki, Warji and Katagum are at high to moderate risk of further flooding.