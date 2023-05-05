Flooding: HYPPADEC awards N220m to clear water channel in Kogi

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has awarded a contract for the construction of a water channel at Kotonkarfe in Kogi State to mitigate…

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has awarded a contract for the construction of a water channel at Kotonkarfe in Kogi State to mitigate against flooding in the areas.

The Managing Director of the commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, disclosed this on Thursday in Kotonkarfe, shortly after inspecting the concerned water channel in the town.

He said the decision was part of proactive measures to control the water channel in Akpankiti stream that runs through the community, which has been causing flooding in the town on a yearly basis.

He said the commission had to award the water channel in order to de-silt and concretise the plain of the 500 meters seasonal stream that has been flooding the town and Abuja -Lokoja highway during season.

He added that the work in the water channel would cover 120 meters with concrete drains, while culverts would be constructed where necessary along the water drainage.

According to him, the project will be completed in eight weeks.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler, the Ohimege Igu of Kotonkarfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto commended the management and staff of the commission for their relentless efforts in providing solutions to the problem facing his kingdom.