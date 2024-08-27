Flood washes away cemetery in Kaduna community

Residents of Chikaji community in Sabongari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State have called on the state government to do proper channelisation of the…

Residents of Chikaji community in Sabongari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State have called on the state government to do proper channelisation of the community.

This followed a flood that occurred from the early hours of Monday to midafternoon after a heavy rainfall.

The most affected areas were along the water canal from Yan-awaki by Kano roundabout to Chikaji down to Shika Dam in Sabon Gari.

In a chat with newsmen, the village head of Chikaji, Alhaji Auwal Sani-Danbaba, said the flood affected over 200 houses in the area.

“It also washed away parts of the LEA Primary School and a substantial part of the Hayin Ojo Cemetery.

“Presently, many graves were left open; while some victims of the flood are sheltered in the neighborhood.

“But so far, there was no loss of life during the incident,” the village head said.

Danbaba lamented that there has been no form of assistance from the government or any agency.

He stressed the need for prompt intervention by relevant government agencies responsible for disaster management and control.

Also commenting, Suleiman Liman, Chief Imam of Chikaji Central Mosque, said the community had summoned an emergency meeting of wealthy individuals in the area with a view to addressing the challenges at the cemetery.

The chief Imam explained that the meeting would also look into the plight of the victims of the flood with a view to assisting them.

A victim of the flood recalled that while they were evacuating water in the house, a section collapsed and we could not take anything.

“My concern was to protect and try to save the kids from the rubles of the building.

“I appeal for support and quick interventions from the government and key stakeholders to the victims,” the victim said.

Daily Trust learnt that most of the victims were squatting with some relatives or residents who were less affected, while some married women had returned to their parents pending the stability of the situation.

Editor’s note: This picture was used for illustration purpose.