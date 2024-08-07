✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
Flood washes away 2 people in Kebbi

Two people have reportedly been swept away by flood in the Dakingari area of Kebbi State. The victims were carried away by the floodwaters after…

    By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi 

Two people have reportedly been swept away by flood in the Dakingari area of Kebbi State.

The victims were carried away by the floodwaters after their community was submerged following a heavy downpour lasting several hours.

A resident told our correspondent, “We couldn’t help them because the entire community was taken over by water. Houses were destroyed, and many of their belongings, including livestock, were washed away.”

It was gathered that the heavy rainfall devastated over 200 houses in the Argungu area of the state and caused extensive damage to many other homes and properties worth several millions of naira in Dakingari.

The community had been facing serious flood issues before this incident, which ultimately claimed the lives of two villagers.

One of the community leaders, Abubakar Usman, stated that the state government has expressed its sympathy and concern for the affected communities and assured them of its commitment to providing support and relief.

 

