Flood: UMTH to plant 10,000 to restore ecosystem

The management of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital has reiterated its readiness to plant 10,000 trees to enhance ecosystem and fight climate change following recent flood in the Maiduguri and its environs.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof Ahmed Ahijo stated this during the flag-off of tree planting at the UMTH at the weekend.

He said the recent floods disaster underscored the urgent need to address climate-induced loss and damage, a challenge becoming increasingly prevalent in the state and the country.

“We have planted so far almost 1,500 trees, and we’re looking forward to work with our partners to make it to 10,000 trees. I believe, by the time that we do, and not only in the UMTH, we are going to extend it to so many outreach centers that we have outside and within Maiduguri.

According to him, the move is a step towards addressing environmental challenges in the state, ravaged by desertification and insurgency.

“UMTH is a big institution, and everybody is going to smile. Most importantly, if you plant a tree, look after the tree. Ownership of the tree is what we emphasize on it. This will singular act is timely and it is going a long way to recharge the environmental degradation.

“We know is an indication of how you can manage something in your life. If you are given one tree and you cannot look after that tree, it means you are not a good manager. So, we are putting management in tree planting,“Prof Ahmed disclosed.

Also, CEO, Green Environmental Solutions, Dr Ibrahim Dodo, said broader strategy would restore the state’s ecosystem and mitigate climate change effects.

The State Director General, Great Green Wall (NAGGW), Engr Usman Aliyu, commended Borno State for its leadership in environmental conservation, citing its efforts to domesticate the Great Green Wall Act and establish a state agency as a model for other states.

“We’re committed to protecting our environment and promoting sustainable development. This tree-planting campaign is crucial to restoring our ecosystem and ensuring a sustainable future.”