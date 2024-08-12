✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Flood submerges Jigawa highway linking Bauchi, Gombe

A major highway in Jigawa State connecting Birninkudu to Malawa and Babaldu as well as neighbouring Gombe and Bauchi states has been completely submerged by…

flood
FILE PHOTO: Flood

A major highway in Jigawa State connecting Birninkudu to Malawa and Babaldu as well as neighbouring Gombe and Bauchi states has been completely submerged by floodwaters, rendering it impassable.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State Command, has issued a warning to motorists, advising them to take alternative routes to avoid the affected area.

According to eyewitnesses, the floodwaters have risen significantly, washing away parts of the road and making it dangerous for travellers.

“The situation is critical,” said ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, CPDRO of NSCDC Jigawa State Command. “We urge all motorists to exercise caution and take alternative routes to ensure their safety.”

It was learnt that the NSCDC personnel had been deployed to the area to redirect motorists and maintain order.

The flood has also affected nearby communities, with residents reporting damage to their homes and farmlands.

The Jigawa State Government has assured residents that measures are being taken to mitigate the effects of the flood and restore normalcy to the affected areas.

Motorists are advised to follow official updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories