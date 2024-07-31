Flood ravages 20 states, 13 more at risk — NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reported that 52 LGAs across 20 states have been affected by flooding. Mrs Zubaida Umar, Director General (DG)…

Mrs Zubaida Umar, Director General (DG) of NEMA, speaking at a National Emergency Coordination Forum meeting in Abuja, said the number of affected states was expected to rise to 33 between August and October, based on predictions from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

She said so far the floods had resulted in the loss of three human lives, attributing the relatively low number of fatalities to increased awareness in the communities on how to prevent death and stay safe during flooding.

Regarding displacement, she said that in Kebbi and Sokoto states, the government successfully relocated displaced individuals to higher grounds.

She emphasised that state governments had been advised to continue relocating people to safer areas.

Mrs Umar stressed that NEMA had shifted from a reactive to a proactive approach, with the agency actively visiting LGAs across the country to educate citizens on safety measures during floods.

Trond Jensen, Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA), expressed the UN’s commitment to supporting NEMA. He affirmed that UN-OCHA would coordinate with various partners to provide financial and logistical support to address the disaster effectively.

In a related development a severe flood, following heavy rainfall, has inundated many houses and farmlands in the Cheledi community of Kirfi Local Government Area, Bauchi State.

Residents report that over 100 households and numerous farmlands have been destroyed by the flood. Alhaji Bala Muhammed Duguri, Acting Chairman of Kirfi Local Government Area, confirmed the incident to reporters, noting that although no lives were lost, the situation poses a serious threat to both Cheledi and Kirfi communities. He urged victims to view the disaster as an “act of God.”

Duguri appealed to both state and federal governments for urgent assistance, highlighting the severe conditions faced by affected individuals who are now without food, clothing, and shelter. Some have sought refuge with relatives, while others are temporarily staying in primary schools.

Dr. Abubakar Umar Gabarin, Coordinator of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), stated that the state government will conduct a damage assessment to provide emergency aid and address the victims’ needs. Gabarin noted that SEMA, along with experts from the Ministries of Water Resources, Works, Lands and Survey, and the North East Development Commission, will visit the area to evaluate the damage and propose long-term solutions.

Meanwhile, NEMA warned that the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) identified Yobe as one of the states with high-risk LGAs prone to flooding.

Mrs Umar, stated this at the inauguration of the 2024 Effective Waste Management and Flood Mitigation Sensitisation Campaign in Damaturu on Tuesday.

The DG, represented by Mr Aminu Ringim, the agency’s deputy director, finance and account, added that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) forecast that Bade, Jakusko, Yunusari, Gulani, Geidam, Potiskum, Borsari and Karasuwa were most at risk to flooding.

She further said, “Recognising the urgency of the situation, NEMA conducted a stakeholders’ technical meeting in April, and an emergency coordination forum in May. These meetings analysed the forecasts and designed a comprehensive communication strategy.

By Maureen Onochie (Abuja) & Ahmed Mohammed, (Bauchi), Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu