Flood-ravaged states get FG’s N3bn support

The federal government has approved N3 billion to support states affected by this year’s flooding, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, announced this at the weekend during his visit to Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, where he inspected flood-damaged rice farms in the Argungu area.

The funding aims to mitigate the flood’s impact and enhance food production across the country, he said.

Minister Edun emphasised that the National Economic Council (NEC) has been proactive in addressing the flood crises, ensuring that states and the FCT receive the necessary support.

During his visit to Wacot Rice Mills in Argungu, the minister expressed satisfaction with the company’s operations, highlighting its contribution to job creation.

He stated that with adequate funding, Kebbi State could potentially feed the entire nation.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for additional support for farmers whose crops were devastated by floods.

The governor noted that Kebbi has been proactive in supporting farmers with free fertilisers, seedlings and pumping machines, which have helped to bolster farming activities in the state.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, commended President Tinubu for his leadership in economic reforms aimed at stabilising the nation’s economy.