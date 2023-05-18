Flood: NEMA sensitises Niger communities

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has organised a community-based sensitisation on the implications of the 2023 impending flood in Niger State. Hajiya Zainab Sai’du,…

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has organised a community-based sensitisation on the implications of the 2023 impending flood in Niger State.

Hajiya Zainab Sai’du, Head, NEMA Minna Operations Office, who spoke at the sensitisation exercise in Maikunkele community, Bosso LGA, said it was to alert flood-prone communities to enable them to make informed decision.

Sai’du, who was represented by Dr Zainab Ndanusa, Head, Disaster Risk Reduction Unit in the Agency, said the annual flood outlook by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had placed Niger State on red alert. (NAN)