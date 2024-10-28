Flood: NDE launches job creation initiative in Borno

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the registration process for 3,154 unemployed graduates across the 27 LGA of Borno State.

In a statement, the NDE coordinator in the state, Mohammed Gaji Galadima, said the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader agenda to create 93,731 jobs aimed at stimulating economic growth in the country.

Galadima explained that the programme will provide training in over 30 different skill sets, encompassing vocational training, agriculture, and other entrepreneurial ventures.

Participants will receive start-up capital, equipment and essential working tools, he said.

“I believe this initiative will significantly alleviate the hardships faced by unskilled and unemployed individuals impacted by the recent flooding that devastated farmlands and businesses in Borno State,” he said.

Galadima noted that participants will be connected with credit-granting institutions to facilitate access to loans for starting small and medium-sized enterprises.

He encouraged interested individuals to register online through the NDE website or contact the Borno NDE office for further guidance and assistance before the registration deadline of October 28, 2024.