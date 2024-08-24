✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Flood kills 6, displaces 2,000 in Adamawa communities 

A devastating flood has ravaged several communities in Madagali Local Government Area, Adamawa State, leaving huge losses in its trail. The disaster has reportedly claimed…

A devastating flood has ravaged several communities in Madagali Local Government Area, Adamawa State, leaving huge losses in its trail.

The disaster has reportedly claimed six lives, displaced over 2,000 people, and destroyed numerous houses, farmlands, and bridges.

The worst-hit communities include Kichinga, the hometown of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, as well as Mildu, Maradi, Mayo Wandu, Shuware, Pambla 2, and Palam.

In an interview with newsmen, Madagali LGC Executive Chairman Hon. Simon Musa confirmed the incident, revealing that some affected communities had never experienced such a disaster in their history.

He stated that thousands of displaced persons were seeking refuge in 10 temporary camps established so far.

According to Musa, the flooding was caused by a heavy downpour on the Mandara mountain, resulting in erosion and damage to the Shuwa Bridge, houses, foodstuffs and farmlands.

He appealed to the federal and state governments, as well as humanitarian agencies, to provide urgent assistance to the affected communities.

Village Head of Shuwa, Mustafa Mohammed Sanusi, described the incident as “unfortunate and pathetic,” pleading with the government to intervene and provide support to the affected communities.

