Flood kills 3 in Kebbi

Three persons have been confirmed dead following a heavy downpour that lasted several hours on Saturday at the Dakingari area of Suru Local Government in…

Three persons have been confirmed dead following a heavy downpour that lasted several hours on Saturday at the Dakingari area of Suru Local Government in Kebbi State.

While confirming the incident to our correspondent, the Chairman of Suru Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Suru said the flood lasted for several hours and it also destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

He said “After the heavy rain, the water coming down from the mountains around the town of Dakingari contributed to the flooding.

“For over twenty years, we have been battling with the flood when it rains every year. The past administrations of Nasamu Dakingari and Atiku Bagudu constructed drainages in the town to solve the problem but didn’t stop the flood from occurring every year”.

He advised that the flood might be prevented if a concrete fence and outlet could be constructed around the mountains.

He called on people of the area to desist from erecting buildings on waterways and culverts as well as dumping of refuse.

He said the local government has assisted the victims with relief materials and had contacted the state government and other relevant agencies for further intervention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...