Flood: FG begins reconstruction, upgrade of Alau dam in Borno

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, has officially flagged off the reconstruction and upgrade of the Alau Dam in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The project underscores the administration’s commitment to enhancing water resource infrastructure, ensuring flood control, and fostering economic growth in the region.

Performing the ceremony at the Alau Dam site in Maiduguri, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev, said the project aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reflecting the administration’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of Nigerians.

A statement by Mrs. Funmi Imuetinyan, the ministry’s Director Information and Public Relations, quoted the minister as saying that the devastating flood of September 10, 2024, which affected Maiduguri and surrounding communities, necessitated the intervention by the federal government.

The minister explained that following a comprehensive assessment by a high-powered Technical Committee on Evaluation of Dams in the country, President Tinubu approved the sum of ₦80 billion for the full reconstruction and upgrade of Alau Dam.

He added that the project would be executed in two phases over 24 months, saying Phase I which is the immediate intervention to mitigate flood risks would span from March 2025 to September 2025, while the Phase II which consists of extensive desilting and structural enhancement to ensure long-term resilience, would run from October 2025 to March 2027.

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for prioritising state’s needs.

He highlighted the socio-economic benefits of the upgraded dam to include potable water supply, irrigation, flood control, and hydroelectric power generation.

Earlier while providing technical insights on the project, Engr. Ali Dallah, Director of Dams and Reservoir Operations, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, detailed the scope of work which include the reconstruction of dykes 1A and 1B as a single dam with a new auxiliary spillway, new intake structure and expansion of penstock pipes for multiple uses, the rehabilitation of dykes 1C, 2, and 3 and replacement of control gates as well as the comprehensive safety management and training programs among others.