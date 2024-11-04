Flood displaces thousands in Bayelsa communities

Severe flooding has displaced thousands of residents in Biseni Kingdom, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, submerging homes, schools, healthcare facilities, places of worship, roads, and farmlands.

Many affected residents are now taking refuge on bridges, roads, and makeshift camps, urgently appealing to the Federal and Bayelsa State governments for assistance.

Floodwaters from the Niger and Benue rivers, as well as the Orashi River, have inundated multiple communities in Biseni, including Kilama, Perebiri-Ayahkumo, Egbebiri, and Tuburu.

The devastation extends to the home of Mr Bulodisiye Ndiwari, Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, which was also overtaken by the rising waters.

King David Obuma, Ibedaowei of Biseni and a former Majority Leader in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly described the flood’s impact as severe, bringing hunger and shelter challenges.

He urged the government to provide immediate assistance by creating higher ground through sand-filling as a short-term solution and constructing embankments, dykes, and dams for long-term flood control.

Similarly, King Akile Peter Debekeme, the Pere of Biseni, lamented that despite hosting numerous oil wells and gas facilities, the people of Biseni continue to suffer from annual flood disasters.

He called for government intervention, including the provision of relief materials and the establishment of camps for internally displaced persons.

Chief Alagoa Morris, Deputy Executive Director of the Environmental Defenders Network, described the plight of the Biseni people as dire, urging swift government action.

He criticised the now-defunct Niger Delta ministry for its lack of impact in the region and called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to step in to aid the affected communities.

He also urged the Bayelsa State government to use the recently received N3 billion flood relief fund effectively, ensuring a transparent mechanism for distributing relief materials and preventing alleged diversion by political appointees.

Beyond Biseni, the flooding has also impacted other communities in Bayelsa, including Epie Kingdom in Yenagoa, Sampou in Kolokuma-Opokuma, as well as Sagbama and Ogbia.