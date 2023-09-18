Flood destroys over 100 houses in Plateau

About 100 households were displaced by flood in Anguwan Rogo, Rikkos, Bauchi Road and Naraguta communities in Jos North LGA of Plateau State following…

Tanko Yakubu Alhassan, a resident of Bauchi Road, told newsmen that, “The flood didn’t claim lives, but because it was huge, it displaced over 150 households. The displaced persons are currently staying with neighbours or friends and relatives.”

Salamatu Aliyu, a victim, said, “We never expected it. The heavy rain has destroyed my house and that of my neighbours, as well as several other homes in Anguwan Rogo. We are calling on the government and other spirited individuals to come to our rescue.”

