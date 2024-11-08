Flood: Chris Oyakhilome Foundation visits Borno, assist victims

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome , President LoveWorld Incorporated and Founder of The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), has donated food, non-food items and Psychosocial support to 50,000 victims of devastating flood that claimed lives and property in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Governor Zulum, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Umar Usman Kadafur, received the delegation on sympathy visit led by Pastor Joy Ameihkenan, on Friday.

Pastor Ameihkenan while addressing the gathering said the COFI would also provide Psycho-Social Support (PSS) and be prayerful to the traumatized individuals who have been affected directly or indirectly by the flood.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of our dear man of God Pastor Chris, President LoveWorld Incorporated and Founder of The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), we’re honored to be in Borno State, standing in solidarity with the people affected by the recent devastating floods in Maiduguri.

“Our high-powered delegation is here to commiserate with the state government and the good people of Borno State on behalf of our dear Man of God Pastor Chris.

“We want to thank the Borno State government for the warm reception and hospitality to our delegation. This state is a beautiful place with good people. We also appreciate the tireless efforts of the government in responding to this crisis.

“Our delegation is here with food and non-food items to support the government’s efforts in alleviating the suffering of the affected communities.

“Your Excellency, I must say at this point that this delegation is also in the state for a fact finding mission and to carry out a Needs Assessment to determine the number of households our Intervention will cover hence our interventions are in phases.

“As we distribute essential food items, and materials to affected families of about 50,000 people in this first phase of our visit, we are reminded of the importance of collective responsibility in times of crisis. This visit is not an isolated incident but one that reaffirms Our foundation’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid and support to those in need, because we believe that every life is precious and deserving of dignity and care.

“As a faith-based non-profit organization with global reach, COFI has a history of responding to natural disasters and conflicts, providing critical support to affected communities across the globe. Our visit to Borno State reinforces this dedication to serving humanity and promoting the values of compassion, empathy, and kindness.

“The scale of this humanitarian disaster calls for collective action. We urge individuals, organizations, and governments to join forces in supporting the people of Borno State. Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected”. She stated.

Responding, the Deputy Governor expressed deep appreciation to Pastor Chris and members of his foundation for finding time and resources to identify with government and people of the state who are in trying moment.

He noted that many lives were lost with critical infrastructures worth billions of naira were submerged.

Kadafur said, the support and cooperation received from COFI, demonstrate high sense of service to humanity, which Borno State government would remain indebted.

He prayed Allah to grant long live, good health and prosperity to Pastor Chris and members of the COFI.

Meanwhile, our Correspondent observed that, COFI delegation after meeting with the Deputy Governor embarked on the distribution of relief items to victims of the flood disaster at various locations in Maiduguri Metropolis.