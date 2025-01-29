Flood: Benue residents recount losses, advocate early proactive measures

Residents of flood-prone areas in Benue State have stressed the need for collective action to reverse the trend of perennial flooding in the state.

Our correspondent reports that many parts of the state suffer from severe flooding every year such that it often leaves many households homeless during the peak of the rainy season.

Even though the state is blessed with a network of rivers, yet for thousands of residents, these same rivers often bring sorrow rather than sustenance as year after year, between April and October, the state is ravaged by floods that uproot families, destroy homes, and disrupt lives.

From the rural landscapes of Agatu and Buruku to urban settlements like Gyado Villa and North Bank in Makurdi, the story of rising waters that turn communities into islands of despair remains the same.

Now, as the New Year beckons, residents are united for a collective plea for action.

“We cannot continue to live like this,” Melvin Terna, a father of three from Wurukum, a Makurdi suburb, said.

Terna added: “Every year, we lose not just property but also our sense of security. We need a solution, and we need it now.”

In affected local government areas, including Gwer West, Katsina-Ala, Otukpo, and Logo amongst others, which suffer most acutely, with countless households displaced, children’s education is disrupted, livelihoods are lost, and health crises seldom emerged as stagnant floodwaters breed disease.

For decades, the flooding has been attributed to poor drainage systems, blocked waterways and the failure to enforce environmental regulations.

However, the residents of these flood-prone areas believe it’s time for everyone—government, private organisations, and individuals—to unite and tackle the menace head-on.

“We need to see action, not just promises. Flood control projects, proper waste management, and early warning systems can make a huge difference,” Ngozi Azubike, a trader from Wadata urged.Nonetheless, the federal and state governments had initiated some efforts, but residents said these interventions are insufficient as they are now calling for proactive measures like dredging of rivers, constructing levees (dams), and resettling those living in high-risk vicinities.

In October last year, the residents along the University of Agriculture Road, as well as staff and students were stranded, after flood occasioned by torrential downpour caused a major blockage of the way.

The flood had rendered parts of the road dangerous with sections of it almost collapsing yet there isn’t any intervention in sight to forestall total damage.

Many residents believe that governments at all levels could walk their talk in reversing environmental damages caused by floods and erosion over the years in different parts of the state occasioned by meticulous planning.

Attah Ede, a resident of Apaa community in Makurdi said the government should employ strategies quite early to avoid the ‘fire brigade’ approach when another rainy season comes.

“In our community of Apaa, Makurdi, flooding caused by heavy rainfall continues to devastate us annually. Each year, over a thousand homes are destroyed, alongside roads and farmlands, leaving us in dire conditions. The government must take urgent action by opening up the drainage systems and ensuring proper access roads,” he said.

He said: “The damage has been immense. Our food supplies have been ruined, and countless fences and structures have been brought down by the relentless downpour. Just last year, I personally lost property worth over N5 million to the floods.”

While noting that the federal government constructed about 1.5 kilometers of drainage around their community last year, he said it failed to solve the problem because the poorly designed channel did not properly direct water into the canal, thereby worsening the situation instead of alleviating it.

“I had hoped the drainage system would provide relief, but it has only compounded our woes. To prevent further disasters this year, all levels of government must intervene urgently. Right now, we are living in uncertainty, unsure of what lies ahead,” Ede posited.

Similarly, Mnena Edwin, pointed out the importance of disaster prevention, noting that the government must be particularly intentional about addressing flooding risks and not waiting for emergency response, which in her estimation often turned out poorly.

To this end, Rachel Mimi Achimba, a Project Coordinator for the Enabling Resilience to Climate Change Related Risks through Local Civil Society Organisations Strengthening project (ER2CC) suggested steps to reverse the trend of flooding in Benue.

Achimba regretted that flooding has become a recurring issue in Benue, which causes disruptions to livelihoods, infrastructure, and agriculture, noting that to address the challenge effectively, the government must adopt proactive and holistic measures aimed at reversing this trend.

She said, “First, it is crucial for the government to develop and enforce comprehensive flood risk management policies. This includes implementing zoning laws that restrict construction on floodplains and wetlands. These natural spaces act as buffers against flooding, and preserving them is essential for long-term flood mitigation. Enforcement of these policies is equally important to ensure compliance and effectiveness.

“Investing in resilient infrastructure is another key step. The government should prioritise the construction and maintenance of drainage systems, levees, dams, and retention basins to manage water flow during heavy rains. Upgrading existing infrastructure to meet modern standards will also enhance the state’s capacity to cope with extreme weather events.”

The project coordinator added the need for environmental restoration efforts, such as reforestation and afforestation programs that will improve the soil’s ability to absorb water, thereby mitigating flooding as well as physical interventions such as the government investing in real-time flood monitoring and early warning systems.

She also suggested regular dredging and desilting of rivers, particularly the Benue River and collaborative partnerships with development organisations, NGOs and the private sector to provide access to technical expertise and funding for flood mitigation projects.

Achimba added that integrating climate resilience strategies into local development plans remains essential as she emphasised that climate resilience is not just about addressing immediate flooding issues but also about building long-term sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, had during the commissioning of the 1.5 kilometres drainage system constructed by the federal government in Makurdi regretted that the geographical location and climate condition of the state make Benue susceptible to seasonal flooding and erosion.

Alia, who was represented by his deputy, Sam Ode, said, “These environmental challenges threaten not only our agricultural productivity but also the safety and livelihoods of our people.”

“In this context, the Idye flood control/dyke project is not just a necessity but a beacon of hope for our country.”

The Alia administration however reinstated its commitment to tackle flood issues in the state with all the seriousness it deserved.