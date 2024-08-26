Flood: Adamawa raises alarm over water-borne diseases

The Adamawa State Government has heightened its alert for the outbreak of acute diarrhoea and other waterborne diseases following recent floods that have displaced thousands…

Mr. Kadabiyu Jones, the State Epidemiologist, expressed concern that the floods have created conditions conducive to the spread of waterborne diseases.

He said the state is taking proactive measures to mitigate the risks, especially in the affected communities.

In response to the crisis, Grassroot Life Saving Outreach (LESGO), a non-governmental organisation, has donated essential drugs, medical consumables and water sanitation and hygiene kits to flood victims.

James Tizhe Siggi, the programme manager of LESGO, explained that although their primary focus has been on internally displaced persons affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, the recent floods have prompted them to extend their support to those affected in Lamurde, Numan and Demsa.

The donation includes reproductive health drugs and medical supplies to address healthcare gaps in Madagali and Yola South LGAs.

LESGO has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Adamawa State Government to support three health facilities in the areas and provide outreach services to hard-to-reach communities.