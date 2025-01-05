Flight disruptions imminent as Max Air’s planes undergo maintenance

Passengers on the domestic routes may experience flight disruptions in some parts of the country as one of the domestic carriers, Max Air, has announced disruptions to its scheduled operations from 4th to 8th January.

The disruption is to enable the airline carry out some routine maintenance on its aircraft.

The airline announced this in a statement on its X handle on Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that Max Air which serves most Northern routes operates flights to Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Yola, Maiduguri, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Owerri and Asaba.

With the planned maintenance on its aircraft, the airline said some flights might either be canceled on rescheduled.

This is expected to put pressure on other airlines especially on routes that are least served by the domestic airlines.

The announcement by the airline read, “We wish to inform you about temporary disruptions to our flight operations as we carry out scheduled maintenance on our aircraft.

“This necessary maintenance ensures we continue delivering safe, reliable, and efficient services to you. The affected period is from 4th to 8th January 2025, during which some routes may experience adjustments or cancellations.

“However, we assure you that by 9th January 2025, all schedules will return to their normal timings. Passengers are advised to contact our Customer Support.”