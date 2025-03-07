Flight delays: Reps direct NCAA, FCCPC to sanction airlines

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to sanction airlines over noncompliance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Act, 2022 (NCAA, 2022) and Part 19 Of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority Regulations, 2023 (CARS, 2023) which provide that, “Air carriers are generally liable for damage occasioned by delay of carriage of its passengers and their baggage”.
It also called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to ensure compliance with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (FCCPA, 2018) by air carriers to safeguard the interests of consumers through compensation or any fair dealings as deemed fit.
This followed the adoption of a motion on matters of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Victor Obuzor at plenary on Thursday.
Presenting the motion, Rep. Obuzor lamented that airlines have failed to comply with the laws that created liability for air carriers when they delay flights or mishandle baggage.
- From Motors to Mobility: CFAO explains name change
- Carloha boosts Chery’s feasibility with Kano Showroom
He noted that flight delays and cancellations persist and have resulted in economic losses to both persons and businesses.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.