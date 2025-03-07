Flight delays: Reps direct NCAA, FCCPC to sanction airlines

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to sanction airlines over noncompliance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Act, 2022 (NCAA, 2022) and Part 19 Of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority Regulations, 2023 (CARS, 2023) which provide that, “Air carriers are generally liable for damage occasioned by delay of carriage of its passengers and their baggage”.

It also called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to ensure compliance with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (FCCPA, 2018) by air carriers to safeguard the interests of consumers through compensation or any fair dealings as deemed fit.

This followed the adoption of a motion on matters of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Victor Obuzor at plenary on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Rep. Obuzor lamented that airlines have failed to comply with the laws that created liability for air carriers when they delay flights or mishandle baggage.

He noted that flight delays and cancellations persist and have resulted in economic losses to both persons and businesses.