Fleetwood ready to surf the home Ryder Cup wave again

Europe’s remarkable 30-year home unbeaten Ryder Cup run is often attributed to the intangibles of atmosphere and team spirit and Tommy Fleetwood says he hopes…

Europe’s remarkable 30-year home unbeaten Ryder Cup run is often attributed to the intangibles of atmosphere and team spirit and Tommy Fleetwood says he hopes Rome this weekend will provide another hefty dose of both after the exhilaration of Paris 2018.

Fleetwood had a dream debut, winning four out of four doubles matches and hardly noticing his singles defeat as Europe surged back to claim a crushing 17-1/2 to 10-1/2 point victory.

Always chilled on and off the course, if he looked and played as if he was having the time of his life in a fabulous combination with Italy’s Francesco Molinari it was because he was.

 

