Fleeing vigilante member nabbed with pump action gun in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber, who was recruited into the state’s vigilante group but fled with a pump action gun for robbery a operation.

City & Crime learnt that the arrest was made by police operatives attached to the 3-3 Police Division, led by CSP Emeka Obi, who acted on credible information.

The suspect, identified as Enediong Bassey, is a native of Ikono Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State.

He was apprehended in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, where the pump action gun wrapped in a rice bag was recovered from him.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect admitted being a member of a security outfit/vigilante.

Ikenga said the suspect further confessed that he was attempting to escape with the gun to join his criminal gang for armed robbery and other illegal activities.

He said the state police commissioner had directed the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Robbery Squad for further investigation.