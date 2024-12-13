✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Fleeing ‘notorious kidnapper’ from Kogi arrested in Kwara

nigerian police
    By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin 

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested Mohammed Bello, popularly known as “Dandolo,” a suspected notorious kidnapper linked to multiple abductions in Kogi State. 

Commissioner of Police Victor Olaiya disclosed that the arrest followed actionable intelligence indicating that the suspect had fled from Egbe, Kogi State, to Patigi, Kwara State, to evade capture.

“Our surveillance team, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Egbe, tracked the suspect’s movements. After thorough searches across Patigi, including hotels, Dandolo was arrested at an undisclosed location,” Olaiya said. 

He said the suspect confessed to several kidnapping operations, including incidents along the Omu-Aran-Ilofa-Osi-Eruku-Egbe road in Kwara State and the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. 

The commissioner thanked the Nigerian Army and other security partners for their cooperation, urging citizens to continue providing timely intelligence. He assured the public of a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice.

 

