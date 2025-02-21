Fleeing kidnappers send farmer on errand, hold son

Fleeing kidnappers have reportedly sent a man they met on a farm on an errand and held down his son.

The farmer, Baba Bulus and his son, were said to be working on their farm near Yebu forest in Kwali Area Council of the FCT when the kidnappers approached them.

A resident of Yebu, Barnabas Musa, said the incident happened on Tuesday around 9am.

SPONSOR AD

He said the kidnappers asked the farmer to stop work and gave him some money to go to the village to buy them some foodstuffs and cigarettes and held his son at the forest.

He said the farmer was reluctant to go but the kidnappers threatened to kill his son if he refused, adding that after the threat, the farmer accepted the money, while the gunmen held his son with them until the man returned.

He said, “Baba Bulus went to the farm with his son to clear the forest where he will be cultivating ahead of the rain when they saw some kidnappers who held down his son and asked him to go to the village to buy them some items.’’

According to him, the suspects were fleeing from an onslaught from the police and the vigilantes from the Rubochi axis, who were trailing them. He said the kidnappers immediately escaped from the forest after the farmer brought the items to them.

“But as of yesterday (Wednesday), there is information that the kidnappers were sighted around Gadoro -Takwa villages,” he said.

Recall that residents of Dnago, Zogye and Yenche communities in the Kuje Area Council had on Monday, raised an alarm after they discovered that kidnappers were regrouping around some forests in the area.

The police in the area said the farmer’s case was not reported at the police station.