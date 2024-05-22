✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Flavour Loses Father

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour, has lost his father. Flavour announced the development on Wednesday in a post via X. The singer shared a…

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour, has lost his father.

Flavour announced the development on Wednesday in a post via X.

The singer shared a video from a moment with his father in a wheelchair listening to him play the guitar while singing.

Sharing the video, he prayed for the soul of his father to rest well.

“Chukwu wetelu. Chukwu ewelugo. 🕊️🕯️Nna m 💔 Papa Ijele. Rest well 🕊️,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, fans and colleagues of the highlife musician have flooded the comment section of the post to express their condolences.

@manny_234 wrote: “My condolences to you and your family, may God rest the soul of the dead 🙏”

@Ellamadu3 “I am so sorry for your loss.
May Papa Ijele rest in peace.”

Honestina_Ofona: “I Sympathise With Your Family Sir. May God Grant Y’all The Fortitude To Bear This Lose 😥🙏”

@LadyAdprable21: “Papa Ijele Rest in Perfect Peace🕊️ My condolences to Flavour and all the love ones connected 🤍🤍”

@Peter_Ajuze: “Stay strong Ijele. My condolences. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️”

OKYLTyciim: “Chai take heart Ijele nwokem, may Chukwu Okike bless his gentle soul isee!🙌🏾”

