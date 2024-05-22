Flavour Loses Father

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour, has lost his father. Flavour announced the development on Wednesday in a post via X. The singer shared a…

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour, has lost his father.

Flavour announced the development on Wednesday in a post via X.

The singer shared a video from a moment with his father in a wheelchair listening to him play the guitar while singing.

Sharing the video, he prayed for the soul of his father to rest well.

“Chukwu wetelu. Chukwu ewelugo. 🕊️🕯️Nna m 💔 Papa Ijele. Rest well 🕊️,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, fans and colleagues of the highlife musician have flooded the comment section of the post to express their condolences.

@manny_234 wrote: “My condolences to you and your family, may God rest the soul of the dead 🙏”

@Ellamadu3 “I am so sorry for your loss.

May Papa Ijele rest in peace.”

Honestina_Ofona: “I Sympathise With Your Family Sir. May God Grant Y’all The Fortitude To Bear This Lose 😥🙏”

@LadyAdprable21: “Papa Ijele Rest in Perfect Peace🕊️ My condolences to Flavour and all the love ones connected 🤍🤍”

@Peter_Ajuze: “Stay strong Ijele. My condolences. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️”

OKYLTyciim: “Chai take heart Ijele nwokem, may Chukwu Okike bless his gentle soul isee!🙌🏾”