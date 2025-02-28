FLASHBACK: How ex-NDDC MD accused Akpabio of sexual harassment in 2020

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is back in the news for yet another controversy on sexual harassment.

For some weeks, Nigeria’s number three citizen has been having a running battle with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Kogi State.

However, the situation reached its height when the lawmaker went on a live television programme to accuse the senate president of demanding sexual favour before she would be recognised to speak at plenary.

Akpabio is yet to react to this allegation. Jackson Udom, his media aide, did not answer multiple calls from Daily Trust on Friday morning.

But nearly five years ago when he served as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, claimed he sexually harassed her.

Coincidentally, it was on the same television station where Natasha made this claim that Nuineh granted an interview and leveled allegations against Akpabio.

“Why did he not tell Nigerians that I slapped him in his guest house at Apo? I am the only Ogoni woman, the only Nigerian woman that has slapped him. I slapped him because of his plan B. Since he couldn’t get me to take that money, he thought that he could come up on me.

“He didn’t know that I’m a Port Harcourt girl. Port Harcourt girls are not moved by money…by somebody telling me that he will make me the substantive MD. Akpabio’s meetings with me were either at Apo or Meridien…Yes, I am accusing him of sexual harassment.”

Akpabio, in turn, said Nunieh has temperament issues. This is even as he suggested she sees a doctor.

The minister said Nunieh was not relieved of her appointment because of corruption but because of insubordination.

He also denied the allegations.