FLASHBACK: Being a Pastor doesn’t affect my acting career – Jimmy Odukoya

The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), on Sunday, announced Jimmy Odukoya, the son of Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya, as the senior pastor of the church.

This was made known during the church service.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who was the former senior pastor of the church died in August 2023, in the United States. He was aged 67.

In January 2021, Jimmy — the star of Netflix’s Woman King movie, while speaking in an Instagram Live interview with actress and presenter Iretiola Doyle, had revealed that being a pastor does not in any way affect his acting career.

He said: “How does being a pastor affect my acting career? I don’t believe it, some people have different opinion, one is if I am an actor, I should be a Christian actor and I say there is no such thing.

“There is no such thing as a Christian banker, a Christian doctor, a Christian accountant or gynecologist. An accountant is an accountant and an actor is an actor. Because I am a Christian and an actor, that means I have a particular world view.

“In what I do as a person when I am given a role, I ask myself, ‘does this align with my worldview? Can a lesson be learnt from this story?’ If the answer is yes, then I am happy to do it. It does not mean that I have to be a good guy; I am happy to be the antagonist as long as people can learn from it.”

Jimmy is an artiste, model, motivational speaker, and dancer, aside from being a pastor.

He started his acting career in 2016 after featuring in Baby shower.

He has been nominated at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award(AMVCA) in the “Best Supporting Actor of the Year” category.

