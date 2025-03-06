FLASHBACK: 4 days ago, ACF raised alarm that Northern Senators Were Targeted for suspension

Few days after the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) raised alarm over what it described as an untoward trend in the Senate, the red chambersuspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central).

The decision followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions which investigated Natasha over her alleged breached of the Rules of the Senate.

According to the committee’s recommendation read by its Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen, Senator Natasha brought the legislative chamber into disrepute through her conduct.

“That the Senate do suspend Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for her total violation of the Senate Standing Rules 2023 as amended for bringing the President, the Presiding Officer, and the entire Senate in general to public. That for the Senate to consider lifting the suspension or to reduce the term of suspension, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan shall submit a written apology to the Senate before the reconsideration by the Senate. The Senate do suspend Senator with effect from 6 March 2025 from all legislative activities forethought.

“Her office be locked up for the duration of her suspension and hand over all Senate properties in her possession to the Clerk of the National Assembly,” Inaseun had recommended.

On Sunday, the highly respected ACF had weighed into the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Natasha.

The body had called for probe, wondering why “It does seem that to date, only Senators from the North have been subjected to heavy sanctions, such as suspensions, in the 10th Senate. In the event, ACF wonders if the unfolding events constitute a pattern or are cruel coincidences at work!”

“As things now stand, in the eyes of the general public the allegations in question portend definite negative implications for the national and international public image of the Red Chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly. While the imbroglio lasts, the interests of the people of Kogi Central are not being adequately represented in the 10th Senate. While perhaps far-fetched, ACF rues the development and hopes that it is not part of the thinly-veiled anti-Arewa agenda now pervading the Nigerian political process.

“Putting it mildly, the public image of the leadership of the 10th Senate is now less than inspiring. ACF therefore:(i) joins concerned Nigerians in wishing that the saga be brought to an end soonest. An independent, open, transparent and thorough investigation, devoid of fear, favour or interference of any kind, from any quarters be conducted. This will be necessary to allow Senate to return, as it should, to the serious and solemn duty of law making for Nigeria, at a period when citizens are being overwhelmed by dire existential living conditions on account of the impact public policies on lives and livelihoods;

“(ii) calls on the Northern Caucus in the 10th Senate to rally round Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan so that she gets a fair hearing and, ultimately, accorded treatment with all the deserved due respects that she is entitled to in the affairs of the Red Chamber; and

“(iii) calls on the leadership and membership of the National Assembly to always display exemplary behaviour, edifying comportment, display sensitivity, circumspection personal discipline and be above board in matters of ethics, decorum, moral rectitude and integrity, qualities that are sorely needed but which, very sadly, appear to be in deficit in the way the 10th Senate is being run,” read the statement signed by Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, the forum’s National Publicity Secretary.

On Thursday, the hammer fell on Natasha. Before her, Senator Abdullahi Ningi from Bauchi state was suspended over budget padding allegation.