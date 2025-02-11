Flamingos open Ikenne camp for South Africa’s Bantwana

Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos, have kick started their preparations for their two-leg FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifying clash with the U17 girls of South Africa, known as Bantwana.

The team of players and officials arrived at the Remo Stars Sports Institute, Ikenne-Remo, on Sunday and began preparation yesterday for the crucial encounter with their arch rivals.

Although a top official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) told Daily Trust that the team was yet to settle down fully, the players were in high spirits.

The 2022 World Cup bronze medallists were drawn bye to the second round of the African qualifiers, while Bantwana fired from all cylinders to steamroll their counterparts from Gabon 21-2 on aggregate, winning 12-1 in Gabon and 9-1 in South Africa.

“It is important that the Flamingos start their camping early for this second-round fixture, not just because South Africa won their first-round matches 21-2 on aggregate, but because that is the right thing to do.

“We are aware that matches between Nigeria and South Africa are always full of heat, huge emotion on the part of players, officials and the fans, and determination to conquer on the part of the players,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said.

This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup (the competition becomes an annual event from this year) will be hosted by Morocco, 17 October – 8 November, with Africa to present 5 teams (including host nation Morocco) at the finals, which has also been expanded to a 24-nation championship.

Flamingos for South Africa

Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens); Onyinyechi Opara (Imo Strikers); Maureen Enebeli (Remo Stars Ladies); Stella Emperor (Adamawa Queens)

Defenders: Hannah Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Jumai Adebayo (Naija Ratels); Jennifer Ozoani (Greenfoot FC); Marylyn Edem (Nasarawa Amazons); Amblessed Ogbonnaya (Bayelsa Queens); Ifeoma Ogoegbe (Greenfoot FC); Temilade Fafore (Ahudiyannem Queens); Shavih Istifanus (Jos)

Midfielders: Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Muinat Rotimi (Nakamura Academy); Charles Nwabueze (Abia Angels); Philomena Ochanya (Nasarawa Amazons); Waliat Rotimi (Nakamura Academy); Azeezat Oduntan (FC Robo Queens); Fatima Solaty (Dannaz Ladies); Queen Joseph (Fosla Academy); Shakirat Bashiru (New Generation SC)

Forwards: Chisom Nwachukwu (Rivers Angels); Harmony Chidi (Imo Strikers); Seun Fakunle (Ekiti Queens); Peace Effiong (Rivers Angels); Favour Iheagwaram (Abia Angels); Christiana Sunday (Imo Strikers); Grace Saliu (Naija Ratels); Afensimi Omon (Adamawa Queens); Anuoluwapo Awotidoye (Naija Ratels)