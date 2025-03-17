FJSC names Akanbi Supreme Court registrar

The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) has named Kabir Eniola Akanbi, Esq. as the new Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
According to a statement by the Supreme Court’s Director of Information, Dr Festus Akande on Sunday, Akanbi’s confirmation was conveyed in a letter dated Friday, March 14, 2025.
Akanbi was nominated as Acting Registrar by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, following Hajo Sarki-Bello’s retirement.
The statement further explained that before his appointment, Akanbi was the deputy director of the election petition tribunal unit at the Court of Appeal headquarters in Abuja.
“With over 20 years of experience in judicial administration, legal reforms and public service, he has made significant contributions to the modernisation of Nigeria’s judicial system,” the statement read.
“Akanbi obtained his law degree from the University of Ibadan in 2001 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003 after attending the Nigerian Law School, Lagos. He further earned a Master’s degree in Law from Temple University, Philadelphia, USA, in 2005.
“A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Institute of Information Management, Africa (FIIM), Akanbi has played a pivotal role in integrating technology-driven innovations into judicial processes.”
