Five ways to prepare for Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a holy month for Muslims all over the world.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is compulsory upon all Muslims who have attained maturity, as it is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Fasting involves abstaining from food, drink, as well as sexual intercourse from predawn (fajir) till sunset.

SPONSOR AD

During this month, Muslims observe fasting for 29 or 30 days. Every year, the period starts with sighting of the crescent as announced by the Islamic authorities in Nigeria.

For Muslims to stay healthy during this blessed month of Ramadan, Daily Trust lists out five ways to prepare for this year’s fasting season which is a few days away.

Medical checkup

The ability to maintain sound health is the first step in the preparation of a month-long spiritual journey in Ramadan. Medical checkup before Ramadan could impact fasting, as it allows one to get treated for any illness that may hinder them from having smooth fasting.

Stay hydrated

Being hydrated is one of the best ways to stay healthy and avoid complications during Ramadan. To achieve this, Muslims are advised to drink plenty of water during pre-dawn meal (Suhoor), limit caffeine and salty foods consumption and break your fast with dates and water first at Iftar (evening meal).

This should be followed with fruits and vegetables throughout the day. A Muslim with any concerns about managing hydration during Ramadan can consult a healthcare professional.

Set your goals

According to clerics, Ramadan is divided into three stages: mercy, forgiveness, and protection. Therefore, every Muslim who is hoping to attain Allah’s rewards should set goals to achieve the desired results.

Feeding the needy according to one’s means, observing supplication and reading the Holy Quran, are some of the ways to achieve the targeted results.

Maintain balanced diet

During Ramadan Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and sexual activity from dawn to sunset.

To maintain energy and nutrients one’s body needs during the day, a well-balanced diet before and during iftar is vital.

This includes foods rich in protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals as well as drinking enough water.

Improve character

Good character is sacrosanct in Islam. But as part of the preparation for Ramadan, Muslims need to work more on various aspects of their character.

This begins showing care and love for one’s family, relatives, neighborhood and society in general.