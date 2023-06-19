Five things to know about new Chief of Defence Staff

President Bola Tinubu on Monday night announced the sack of all service Chiefs and appointed new ones. He also upgraded Nuhu Ribadu from Special Adviser,…

President Bola Tinubu on Monday night announced the sack of all service Chiefs and appointed new ones.

He also upgraded Nuhu Ribadu from Special Adviser, Security Matters to National Security Adviser (NSA) and replaced the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba with DIG Kayode Egbetokun in acting capacity.

Here are five things to know about the new Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. CG Musa.

1. Maj-Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa was born in Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria on December 25, 1967.

2. Musa attained primary and secondary education in the caliphate state although he is originally from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

3. The member of 38 regular course was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State in 1986 where he underwent intense and rigorous military training for five years during a time the Nigerian military held political power in the country.

4. In September 1991 he was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a second lieutenant in the Infantry Corps, one of the most difficult sections of the army.

5. In 2021, he was redeployed to be the Commander, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, where he was until his new appointment.

